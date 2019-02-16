AMES, Iowa — Bridget Carleton scored 24 points, Kristin Scott added 17 with 12 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa State rolled to an 89-67 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Alexa Middleton had 15 points and Ashley Joens 14 for the Hawkeyes (19-6, 9-3 Big 12 Conference), who improved to 15-1 at home for their first-ever sweep of the Cowgirls.
Carleton had 14 points in the first half when Iowa took a 51-39 lead. She now has 1,914 points, putting her 235 points behind all-time leading scorer Angie Welle. Carleton also had seven rebounds as the Cyclones won the rebound battle 43-29.
Meredith Burkhall had 10 points on 5-for-5 as Iowa State finished at 49 percent for the game despite an 8-for-20 third quarter.
Vivian Gray scored 31 points — two off her career high — for Oklahoma State (13-11, 4-9), losers of three straight. Ja'Mee Asberry added 14.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.