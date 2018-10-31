MADRID — Barcelona authorities say a cargo ship has collided with a loading crane in a city port, causing a fire.
A Barcelona city spokeswoman says that no people were injured in the accident that occurred Wednesday morning, according to the authorities' initial assessment.
The spokeswoman, who wasn't authorized to be identified by name in media reports, said a dozen firefighting vehicles and several ambulances had been dispatched to the port.
She says the flames coming from four containers that fell from the ship are being fought with foam because firefighters are still checking whether the content of the cargo poses any further risk.
