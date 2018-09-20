Cargill Inc. is recalling more than 132,600 pounds of ground beef possibly contaminated with harmful E. coli bacteria that food-safety investigators believe has already caused 17 illnesses and one death.

The beef originated at a Cargill slaughterhouse in Fort Morgan, Colo., the same site linked to another potential E. coli contamination that prompted a recall of 25,000 pounds of ground beef four weeks ago.

In mid-August, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food-safety division and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began investigating a potential E. coli outbreak, with cases predominantly in Florida, that led to Publix Super Markets recalling ground beef products sold at its stores.

The USDA and CDC eventually traced the E. coli contamination to beef shipped from Cargill’s Fort Morgan plant as “the probable source of the reported illnesses.” That determination led to Cargill’s latest recall, announced Wednesday.

The beef products in question were produced and packaged on June 21 and bear the plant identification number “EST. 86R,” which can be founded inside the USDA inspection mark on the outside of the package.

USDA investigators are concerned contaminated products may be inside consumers’ freezers. The products were shipped nationally.

Most types of E. coli are harmless, living within the intestines of both humans and animals. But several strains are pathogenic and pose serious human health risks. The USDA identified the August recall of beef produced at Cargill’s Fort Morgan plant as E. coli 0157. Wednesday, the federal agency identified this second recall as E. coli 026.

Both strains can cause similar illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

People usually become sick within a week of consuming contaminated foods. Most people develop diarrhea, often bloody, and vomiting. Some infections are more severe with people developing a type of kidney failure.

A spokesman for Cargill Meat Solutions, the protein business within the larger Minnetonka-based agribusiness, did not immediately return a phone call and e-mail requesting further information.