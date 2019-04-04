Cargill announced two promotions in the company's upper echelon, a move that temporarily adds a 12th person to its top executive team.

Joe Stone, who currently leads the Minnetonka-based company's animal nutrition unit, will take the top position in the company's global agricultural supply chain — Cargill's hallmark business. He succeeds GJ van den Akker, who has led the business since 2015 and recently announced he will retire next year.

David Webster is moving up from his current position as global group leader of edible oils to succeed Stone in the animal nutrition business.

The two will step into their new roles on June 1.

Stone's current role already has him on the executive team, which is usually comprised of 11 people. Webster's promotion means he joins it. Van den Akker will remain on the executive team until his retirement.

Cargill's chief executive Dave MacLennan applauded van den Akker's leadership over its grain trading businesses, while emphasizing how Stone's and Webster's previous experience will ease the transition.

"Joe's extensive risk management, trading, and grains and oilseeds experience will allow him to build on the momentum created by GJ and his team," MacLennan said in a statement. "And David is well positioned to execute on our animal nutrition growth strategy, leveraging his successful track record leading the pre-mix and nutrition business and managing diverse global teams."

Stone has been with Cargill for more than 30 years while Webster is approaching 27 years with it.