MILWAUKEE — The caretaker of a 14-year-old disabled girl who died of a severe beating has been charged in her death in Milwaukee County.

Eighteen-year-old Christopher Ward is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the death of Jada Wright last week. Ward's mother was the girl's legal guardian after her parents died. A criminal complaint says Ward was a "personal care worker" for the girl, who had cerebral palsy.

The complaint says Ward initially told detectives he tripped and fell and accidentally hit the girl in the abdomen with his elbow. Prosecutors say he later admitted becoming frustrated with her when trying to feed her using a tube and struck her. Public defender Christian Thomas declined to comment on Ward's behalf.

He's due back in court March 1 for a preliminary hearing.