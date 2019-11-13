– As diplomats kick off nationally televised impeachment hearings on Wednesday, it is clear how, more than in any political scandal in modern history, career employees have emerged as crucial witnesses.

Rank-and-file bureaucrats who work in the federal agencies that handle national security will defy the White House directive to stay quiet, instead describing what they saw as they went about, in their view, just doing their jobs.

Their role in recounting to the public how President Donald Trump and his allies attempted to enlist Ukraine to investigate his political rivals will not come without risk. All but one of the 11 career Foreign Service staff, military officers and Pentagon officials who first testified in closed-door depositions in the Capitol basement are still in government.

They’re back at work following the extraordinary private testimony they gave starting Oct. 3 in the impeachment inquiry into the president they work for. For now, they’ve faced no efforts to punish them for telling House investigators that normal diplomacy was bypassed by a rogue foreign policy to benefit Trump politically, their lawyers say. However, former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who is set to testify publicly on Friday, is close to retirement and told House investigators that she felt “threatened” by the president — and worried about her pension and her employment.

Top White House political appointees failed to comply with subpoenas to testify. So the accounts of longtime professional staff have driven the fact-finding by the House Intelligence Committee. Their testimony provides a striking contrast with some aides who have left the Trump administration in frustration — only to keep their observations private.

“The American people do not know the extent to which they now benefit from these anonymous professionals in the federal government,” said Timothy Naftali, a historian at New York University and former director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. “The way to understand how the Trump team subverted national security is to understand the experts, the neutral professionals who are describing how foreign policy is supposed to be conducted.”

Historian Douglas Brinkley drew a contrast between career officials and departed Trump aides who have largely hesitated to criticize the president: “Here, people just doing their jobs for years took an oath and are executing it.”

On Wednesday, William Taylor Jr., the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state, will take the microphone in a hearing room in the Capitol after privately describing to lawmakers a shadow foreign policy they said threatened American security.

They’re not the first mid-level government officials to offer potent testimony. A career military officer-turned Nixon White House aide named Alexander Butterfield disclosed the existence of a secret recording system to the Senate Watergate Committee in 1973, a bombshell revelation that helped seal Nixon’s fate.

But historians say this is the first time in modern history — including in previous impeachments of U.S. presidents — that career public servants are serving en masse as protagonists in a Washington political drama. Political appointees, not bureaucrats, eventually turned on Nixon. The secret informant, “Deep Throat,” in the Watergate scandal was a career FBI official, but his role was not revealed for decades.