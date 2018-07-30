ST. PAUL, Minn. _ Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.7 million.

The St. Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The medical device developer posted revenue of $59.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.4 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.7 million, or 5 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $217 million.

Cardiovascular Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $240 million to $250 million.

Cardiovascular Systems shares have increased 41 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $33.51, an increase of nearly 5 percent in the last 12 months.

