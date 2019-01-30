ST. PAUL, Minn. _ Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $492,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The St. Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.
The medical device developer posted revenue of $60.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.7 million.
Cardiovascular Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $243 million to $247 million.
Cardiovascular Systems shares have risen 5.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $30.06, a rise of 19 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSII
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.