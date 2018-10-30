ST. PAUL, Minn. _ Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the St. Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.
The medical device developer posted revenue of $56.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56 million.
Cardiovascular Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $240 million to $250 million.
Cardiovascular Systems shares have climbed 46 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $34.59, an increase of 40 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSII
