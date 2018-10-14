Ari_FG Dawson 26, 8:18.
Min_Murray 21 run (Bailey kick), 5:33.
Min_FG Bailey 37, 2:03.
Ari_Baker 36 fumble return (Dawson kick), 4:13.
Min_FG Bailey 48, :07.
Min_Thielen 13 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 10:06.
Min_Cousins 7 run (Bailey kick), 6:37.
Ari_D.Johnson 1 run (Dawson kick), 6:57.
A_66,801.
RUSHING_Arizona, D.Johnson 18-55, Edmonds 1-4, Coleman 1-2. Minnesota, Murray 24-155, Boone 1-20, Cousins 4-14, Diggs 1-9, Ham 1-1, Thomas 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Arizona, Rosen 21-31-1-240. Minnesota, Cousins 24-34-1-233.
RECEIVING_Arizona, Kirk 6-77, Seals-Jones 5-69, Fitzgerald 5-39, D.Johnson 2-15, Gresham 1-26, Nelson 1-9, C.Williams 1-5. Minnesota, Thielen 11-123, Treadwell 4-38, Rudolph 4-37, Diggs 3-33, Murray 1-3, Cousins 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
