MINNEAPOLIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Adam Wainwright back on the 10-day disabled list after the right-hander struggled with velocity in his last start and said he needed "to pause and get it right."
The 36-year-old Wainwright also was on the DL with elbow inflammation before returning Sunday in San Diego. But he lasted just 2 1/3 innings in the Cardinals' 5-3 loss to the Padres.
Wainwright is 1-3 with a 4.00 ERA in four starts this season.
St. Louis also called up Jack Flaherty from Triple-A Memphis, and the rookie right-hander is slated to start Tuesday night's game at Minnesota.
Flaherty, 22, made two starts earlier this season for the Cardinals and is 4-1 with a 2.27 ERA at Memphis this year.
