TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have dismissed offensive coordinator Mike McCoy a day after the team was blown out at home by the Denver Broncos on national television.
The team said in a statement Friday quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich will take over the job for a club that is 1-6 and has the worst record in the league.
Coach Steve Wilks is to discuss the move later in the day.
The Cardinals lost 45-10 on Thursday night, trailing 21-3 after one quarter and 35-3 at the half. Wilks called the effort "embarrassing."
The Cardinals have lost their first four home games for the first time since 1979, nearly a decade before the franchise moved from St. Louis to the desert.
