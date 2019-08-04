OAKLAND, Calif. — The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Marcell Ozuna from the injured list Saturday and put him in left field and batting cleanup against the Oakland Athletics.
Ozuna missed 28 games with fractured fingers on his right hand, an injury he suffered against San Diego on June 28. Ozuna hit 20 home runs in 78 games before getting hurt. He still leads the Cardinals with 62 RBIs.
Outfielder Tyler O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist sprain. The move was retroactive to Aug. 1.
__
More AP MLB:https://apnews.com/MLB andhttps://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Lynx blow 20-point lead, lose at Indiana in return to action
The Fever stormed ahead with a dominating third quarter, dropping the Lynx below .500.
Twins
Sanchez has no-hitter through 6 in Astros debut against M's
Aaron Sanchez has a no-hitter through six innings in his Houston Astros debut against the Seattle Mariners, three days after he was acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline.
Vikings
Vikings sign 6th-year CB Bené Benwikere
The Minnesota Vikings have signed cornerback Bené Benwikere, adding experience at position where their depth has taken a hit.
Vikings
Mawae, Bowlen, Brandt, Robinson enter Hall of Fame
Kevin Mawae never betrayed the lessons he learned when he first began playing football — flag football, no less.
Vikings
The Latest: Pat Bowlen enters Hall of Fame
The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday night (all times local):