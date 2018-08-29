ATLANTA — Cardi B has apologized to the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. for portraying the civil rights leader's wife, Coretta Scott King, in a comedy skit.
News outlets report the Bronx rapper was featured in "The Real Housewives of Civil Rights," a two-minute parody that surfaced Tuesday on TMZ. Tuesday was the 55th anniversary of the March on Washington and King's "I Have a Dream" speech.
The sketch from comedian Rip Michaels' new series "Off the Rip" portrays pettiness between Coretta Scott King and Malcolm X's wife, Betty Shabazz, and ends with a joke about Dr. King sleeping with "The Iggy Azalea of the Civil Rights Movement."
But Bernice King later thanked Cardi B on Twitter for reaching out and apologizing, and said she looked forward to talking with her.
