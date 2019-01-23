LAS VEGAS — Cardi B will have her first Las Vegas residency this spring.
Palms Casino Resort announced Wednesday the 26-year-old singer's appearance as part of its debut of KAOS, a dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex that is set to open in April.
Above and Beyond, G-EAZY, Kaskade and Skrillex are among the other artists who will have exclusive residencies at the complex.
KAOS is part of the Palms' $690 million renovation that features state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance performances including a rotating 360-degree DJ booth.
Tickets for select dates are available.
