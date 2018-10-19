NEW YORK — Hundreds of people have lined up in New York City as rapper Cardi B handed out free winter coats.
The Bronx-born rapper met with residents and fans on Thursday evening at the Marlboro Houses in Brooklyn during brisk fall weather.
The 26-year-old also was given balloons and a cake to celebrate her recent birthday.
Cardi B says she cares a lot about kids and the community and feels it's important to set a good example.
On Oct. 1, she got a summons in connection with a melee at a New York strip club. Her lawyer says the star didn't cause any harm.
About three weeks earlier, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were involved in an altercation at a New York Fashion Week party.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
Danish crime thriller 'The Guilty' radiates tension
A troubled protagonist faces a life-or-death crisis.
Music
Cardi B hands out free winter coats in New York
Hundreds of people have lined up in New York City as rapper Cardi B handed out free winter coats.
National
AP-NORC Poll: Just 1 in 4 thinks Kavanaugh told entire truth
Just 1 in 4 people thinks Brett Kavanaugh was completely honest when as a Supreme Court nominee he gave sworn testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, with Republicans and Democrats holding starkly distinct opinions of his credibility, according to a poll released Friday.
Housing
Correction: NerdWallet-Liz Weston-Paying-Mortgage- story
In a story Oct. 15 about paying off your mortgage before you retire, NerdWallet columnist Liz Weston erroneously quoted certified financial planner Michael Ciccone. He…
Music
Old-school R&B group The O'Jays get into a political groove
The iconic R&B group The O'Jays has always made music for the heart. Now the group is going for the jugular on what it says is its last album.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.