NEW YORK — The rapper Cardi B is at a New York City police station as part of an investigation of her possible involvement in a fight at a strip club.
She appeared at the station in Queens on Monday.
Police say she and her entourage were present at around 3 a.m. Saturday when a dispute occurred at the club.
Chairs and bottles were thrown. Two bartenders were hit with debris.
Investigators say the fracas may have involved a romantic dispute.
