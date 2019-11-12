MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the deaths of a young couple are being investigated as probable carbon monoxide poisoning.
Authorities say Seveon James and Zahnya Hunter, both 20, were found unresponsive in a running vehicle outside Hunter's Milwaukee home on Nov. 8. The medical examiner's reports note the vehicle's exhaust system appeared rusted and possibly leaking.
No trauma was found to the victims and the cause of their deaths is pending toxicology results.
