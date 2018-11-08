NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials say a carbon monoxide leak at a Tennessee hotel has sickened more than a dozen people.
News outlets reported the Nashville Fire Department was called out to the downtown Westin hotel on Wednesday morning.
The Nashville Fire Department tweeted that six of the 14 people sickened were transported to a hospital. The agency said it was ventilating the building.
Fire officials told news outlets that the high carbon monoxide levels were contained to the third floor where the hotel's workout and pool areas are located.
The hotel released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying it had resumed normal operations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Live-streaming a marshland for fun - and science
If a tree falls in the Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary, it doesn't matter if there's no one around. You can hear it anyway.
Nation
Carbon monoxide leak sickens 14 at Tennessee hotel
Officials say a carbon monoxide leak at a Tennessee hotel has sickened more than a dozen people.
National
Activists laud Native American women's election to US House
As a girl, Debra Haaland remembers joining her grandmother as she chopped wood and fetched water for her home in tiny Mesita, a Native American community situated in New Mexico's high desert.
National
House Democrats gain in California, but key races undecided
California Republicans suffered twin setbacks in closely contested House races, allowing Democrats to pad their edge in Washington while delivering unwelcome news for a state GOP that has been drifting toward irrelevance.
National
Nevada women score big election wins amid activism
A female political movement driven by backlash to President Donald Trump kicked off the year with a women's march in Nevada. Eleven months later, that activism helped women win key races across the state, including ousting an incumbent U.S. senator, electing a female-majority federal delegation and leaving the state poised for a potential female-majority Assembly.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.