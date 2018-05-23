Human-caused greenhouse gas emissions threaten to make rice less nutritious, scientists said in a study released Wednesday, raising a worrying possibility about the staple food item for billions of people.

Rice, the scientists found, contains lower levels of key vitamins when grown amid high concentrations of carbon dioxide, the most common of the greenhouse gases driving climate change.

“If we do nothing, then yes, there is this potential for profound negative impacts on human health,” said Kristie Ebi, a public health researcher at the University of Washington in Seattle and one of the authors of the study, which also involved researchers at institutions in China, Japan, Australia and the United States, including at the U.S. Agriculture Department.

The research, conducted in Japan and China, examined 18 rice varieties in outdoor experiments in which the plants were subjected to atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations of 568 to 590 parts per million.

Current concentrations are about 410 parts per million, but they’re growing at about 2 parts per million every year — and could reach the study’s levels in the later part of this century.

Rice accounts for “approximately 25 percent of all global calories,” according to the study, which was published in the journal Science Advances. It was led by Chunwu Zhu of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

It’s the change in this makeup of the plant itself that could, in turn, translate into changes in its nutritional content for those who consume it.

“CO2 is plant food in the sense that it makes plants grow more,” said Lewis Ziska, another study author with the Department of Agriculture. “But often when plants grow more, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you get the same quality of the plant.”

Because of this, Ebi and Ziska said, rice could in fact already be losing some of its nutritional content under current atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations — but the research has not been done at this point to confirm that.