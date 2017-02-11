At least 1,000 protesters converged on Minneapolis’ City Hall Saturday afternoon to support immigrants and refugees who may be affected by President Donald Trump’s efforts to limit migrants from seven nations with majority Muslim populations from entering the United States.

The “Caravan of Love” march began around noon, starting with a rally outside the Hennepin County Government Center to celebrate refugees and their contributions to the Minnesota community. The marchers planned to walk from City Hall to the West Bank of the University of Minnesota, where they will “write our love notes and build a bridge of love” on the Washington Avenue pedestrian bridge, organizers said.

The action comes after several weeks of protests in the Twin Cities and nationwide in response to Trump’s executive order suspending the nation’s refugee program and barred all entries from Somalia, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. The White House directive sparked confusion at airports and was later blocked by federal judge in Washington state. On Thursday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a restraining order on the original travel ban.

Trump said Friday he is considering signing a “brand new order” to toughen vetting procedures, a campaign promise that he has cast as crucial to national security.