– A U.S.-bound caravan that once totaled more than 3,000 Central American migrants looked to be about a third that size Saturday morning when its remaining members woke up on a bridge that divides the borders of Guatemala and Mexico and waited to get past a crossing guarded by hundreds of Mexican federal police.

Hundreds of migrants have already crossed, some legally, some not. Others left their spots on the bridge to go to a nearby Guatemalan town for food. It's unclear whether any have simply turned back.

The group had burst through a Guatemalan border fence Friday and rushed onto the bridge over the Suchiate River, defying officials' entreaties for an orderly crossing and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of retaliation. They were met by a wall of police with riot shields, and only about 50 migrants managed to push their way through before officers unleashed pepper spray. The rest retreated, joining the sea of people in limbo between the two countries.

In Scottsdale, Ariz., on Friday, Trump made clear that he is monitoring Mexico's response.

"I hope they continue," he said. "If that doesn't work out, we're calling up the military — not the Guard."

He also warned the migrants that they should turn back.

"They're not coming into this country," he said.

On Friday, Mexican police and immigration agents began letting small groups of 10, 20 or 30 people through the gates at a time if they wanted to apply for refugee status. Once they filed a claim, they were given the option to go to a shelter to spend the night.

Other migrants, tired of waiting, jumped off the bridge into the river. Some floated across on rafts operated by local residents.

Jose Yanez slept on the bridge with no blanket but vowed to continue.

"From here, there's no turning back," said the 25-year-old farmer, adding that he makes 150 lempiras a day in Honduras, or about $6.

Organizers of the caravan appeared intent on avoiding a repeat of the rush on the border with Guatemala. They moved about 30 feet back from the gate that separates them from Mexican police to establish a buffer zone.

Speaking on the Televisa network, Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray did not seem concerned about Trump's threat to close the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it had to be viewed in light of the hotly contested U.S. midterm elections, in which Trump has made border security a major campaign issue.

Videgaray noted that 1 million people transit the border legally every day, and about $1 million in commerce crosses every minute.