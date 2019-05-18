A man killed early Wednesday when his car was hit by a train in Sherburne County was identified Friday.

Brian John Watson, 39, of St. Cloud, died just before 3 a.m. after turning west in the 3400 block of Hwy. 10 onto a dirt road that is a driveway to a private residence, when one of his front tires went off the concrete slab that is part of the crossing and became stuck, according to Sheriff Joel Brott. Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle stuck on the tracks with the driver inside rocking the vehicle back and forth to try to get it off the tracks, Brott said in a news release.

The train, which was traveling west at 50 miles per hour, sounded its horn but was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting Watson’s car, which burst into flames after being struck.

There are no stop arms at the railroad crossing on the driveway. An investigation continues.

