FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Authorities say a man who'd left jail after being released on bond for possessing a stolen vehicle walked about 1,000 feet before robbing a woman of her SUV outside of Cleveland.
Fairview Park police say they are searching for 32-year-old Sean Vanderlin, of Cleveland, and that he should be considered dangerous.
Police say Vanderlin on Thursday afternoon pulled out a utility knife and after a brief struggle drove off in the woman's SUV. She wasn't injured.
The SUV was found Friday morning.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Tesla faces a reckoning with CEO Elon Musk's job in jeopardy
The very attributes that have fueled a mania around Elon Musk — his vision, brash personality and willingness to take risks — could prove to be his downfall.
Variety
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Facebook reported a major security breach in which 50 million user accounts were accessed by unknown attackers.
Variety
The Latest: Facebook says error blocked AP, Guardian stories
The Latest on Facebook's security breach (all times local):
National
Vets home transfers would create $19 million deficit
Lawmakers would drive Wisconsin's veterans homes into the red if they approve the state Department of Veterans Affairs' budget proposal to keep transferring the homes' surplus revenue to a trust fund, according to a new report.
National
The Latest: Ford lawyer thanks senators for new FBI probe
The Latest on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.