TOKYO — Japanese police say a car driven by an 87-year-old man has smashed into pedestrians at a Tokyo intersection, killing a woman and a girl on a bicycle and overturning a garbage truck. Eight people were reportedly injured.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the woman and child were pronounced dead at a hospital after the accident Friday.

The Mainichi newspaper said eight other people were injured. Police did not have details on the injuries and were still confirming the identities of the dead. The cause of the crash was being investigated.

Photos showed a smashed car, the overturned garbage truck and a bicycle on the pavement. A straw hat and a helmet were lying nearby.