NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Police say a car has smashed through the glass-doored front lobby of the Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York.
Authorities told WABC-TV the incident Tuesday night does not appear to be intentional. They say there are no indications it was anything more than an accident.
The driver was injured and was being questioned by police. Two pedestrians in the lobby of the 40-story luxury residence in Westchester County were also hurt. None of the injuries appeared to be serious.
Photos show the dark sedan sitting just inside the lobby as workers clean up debris.
