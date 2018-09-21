Q: I recently had a reservation for a one-way car rental between Melbourne, Fla., and Orlando. When I arrived at the Dollar Rent A Car counter, the agent wouldn't honor my reservation because I'd made it earlier that day.

I spoke with a supervisor at Dollar, who said she didn't understand why they wouldn't honor my reservation and helped me make a second. I returned to the counter, and was told, "I already told you I am not going to honor your reservation."

I asked to speak to a manager on duty; the person at the counter said there wasn't one and refused to give me the branch manager's number. Other car rental locations were sold out. After a long wait, a supervisor gave me a car.

When I tried to return the car to the Orlando airport location, they said they could not accept it because they had "no record" of the rental.

I spent five hours trying to return the car, missed my flight and had to spend another night in Orlando. I e-mailed the Dollar manager in Melbourne, who insisted that none of this happened, even though I have everything documented.

I would like my rental refunded.

A: Dollar shouldn't have accepted your reservation if it didn't have a car for you (I'll explain why they do that in a minute). It should have resolved your problem in five minutes, not five hours. I agree that the rental company should compensate you. But a full refund for your rental? That would be generous. You paid $103 for your one-way rental, and Dollar provided you with a car, even though it also gave you a massive headache.

This problem is at least partly Dollar's fault. One of its franchisees had trouble managing its fleet inventory and appeared to have accepted more reservations than it had cars. I promised to explain: Because of the car-rental industry's liberal cancellation policies, which allow you to make a reservation and cancel at any time without penalty, some companies have a difficult time managing their fleets. When you booked your rental car, the Melbourne location may have had a vehicle in inventory, but by the time you arrived, it did not.

Next time, you might reserve a car earlier than a few hours ahead.

I recommended that you give Dollar another chance to resolve this, and sent you the names, numbers and e-mails of the Dollar Rent A Car customer-service executives listed on my consumer-advocacy site (Hertz owns Dollar): elliott.org/company-contacts/hertz.

You contacted the executives. A manager from Dollar's Melbourne location called you and said that although this was the Orlando location's fault, the company would offer you a full refund. I think that's beyond generous.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. Read more tips on his blog, elliott.org, or e-mail him at chris@elliott.org.