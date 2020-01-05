ROME — A car plowed into a group of young German tourists in northern Italy early Sunday, killing 6 people and injuring 11, Italian fire officials said.
The deadly crash occurred in Luttach, near Bolzano in the Alto Adige region, shortly after 1 a.m. as the Germans were gathering to board their bus.
The Luttach volunteer fire service said in a Facebook post that the six dead were killed at the scene. The injured were taken to several nearby hospitals.
Sky TG24 quoted Italian carabinieri as saying the driver was believed to be from the area and had a high alcohol blood content.
