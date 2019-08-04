MILWAUKEE — A reckless driver caused some people to scatter as they gathered for an anti-violence rally in Milwaukee.

Community members were marching for peace Saturday when the driver of a car involved in a minor accident took off, nearly hitting those walking as part of the rally.

No one was hurt. Police say the driver was taken into custody.

The "Stop the Violence" rally brought together families who have lost loved ones to violence in Milwaukee.

WITI-TV reports about 40 people were escorted by police as they walked through the streets, encouraging their neighbors to put their guns down.

Despite the close call, the group continued with the march.