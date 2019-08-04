MILWAUKEE — A reckless driver caused some people to scatter as they gathered for an anti-violence rally in Milwaukee.
Community members were marching for peace Saturday when the driver of a car involved in a minor accident took off, nearly hitting those walking as part of the rally.
No one was hurt. Police say the driver was taken into custody.
The "Stop the Violence" rally brought together families who have lost loved ones to violence in Milwaukee.
WITI-TV reports about 40 people were escorted by police as they walked through the streets, encouraging their neighbors to put their guns down.
Despite the close call, the group continued with the march.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Jack Walser, founder of one of Twin Cities' best known auto sales groups, dies at 91
Jack Walser, who founded one of the Twin Cities' most recognizable names in auto sales more than 60 years ago, has died.Walser, who retired in…
Local
Minneapolis ramps up police presence as Minnesotans grapple with latest mass shootings
Department says it's making the move out of an "abundance of caution."
Local
Car narrowly misses peace marchers in Milwaukee
A reckless driver caused some people to scatter as they gathered for an anti-violence rally in Milwaukee.
Local
It's the law: Scooter riders must stay off sidewalks
Scooter riding has become quite popular in Minneapolis, with people using the electric-powered two-wheelers to take 40,000 to 50,000 trips a week.A large majority of…
West Metro
Can Lake Minnetonka's Big Island problem be fixed?
Booze and loud music are the least of the worries after a mysterious outbreak sickened 116 people who had been in the water during the July 4th weekend.