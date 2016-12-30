A St. Paul police officer and a robbery suspect were injured late Friday when they were struck by a vehicle driven through an investigation scene by an apparently intoxicated motorist.

Police were investigating a robbery report near Selby Avenue and Avon Street around 8:30 p.m. when the incident occurred. The officer was talking to the suspect outside a squad car when the vehicle drove by, sideswiping the officer's vehicle and hitting the two individuals, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.

Both were injured, although the officer was able to push the suspect largely out of the way, Linders said.

The vehicle then fled the scene. Officers stopped it near the busy intersection of Selby and Dale Street, which was shut down for a while as they continued to investigate. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk, Linders said.

The officer and the suspect were both taken to Regions Hospital. Their conditions were unclear late Friday.