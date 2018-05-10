WAUSAU, Wis. — Authorities believe speed and alcohol were factors when a car went out of control, rolled and crashed into a house in Wausau.
Police say the driver of the car and a person inside the house both suffered minor injuries in the crash about 1 a.m. Thursday. Neither was immediately identified.
Charges are pending against the driver.
