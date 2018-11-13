EGG HARBOR, N.J. — Authorities say a car has crashed through the front of a Social Security office in New Jersey, injuring roughly a dozen people.
Egg Harbor Township police say the crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday. They say the driver was attempting to park when the car crashed into the building, entering a lobby where many people were waiting.
It wasn't immediately clear how serious the injuries were, though officials say a female passenger in the vehicle appeared to be critically hurt. Two children also were in the vehicle but they appeared to escape serious injury.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Ocasio-Cortez speaks at Pelosi's office protest
The Latest on new members of Congress (all times local):
National
AP sources: DHS Secretary Nielsen expected to leave
President Donald Trump has soured on his Homeland Security secretary and Kirstjen Nielsen is expected to leave her job, perhaps as soon as this week.
Nation
The Latest: No elevated radiation levels near nuke site
The Latest on wildfires in California (all times local):
National
Gov: Amazon 'largest jobs commitment' in Tennessee history
Gov. Bill Haslam on Tuesday said an Amazon operations hub expected to create 5,000 jobs in Tennessee will be "the single largest jobs commitment made by a company in Tennessee's history."
National
Kentucky abortion fight aimed at second-trimester procedure
Attorneys for Kentucky's socially conservative governor and the state's only abortion clinic opened their latest legal fight Tuesday, this time over a lawsuit challenging a state law aimed at a common second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.