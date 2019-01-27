SWANSEA, Mass. — Officials say a car crashed into a funeral home in Massachusetts, disrupting a service that was going on inside.
Swansea Fire Chief Eric Hadjer says two elderly women in the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He says no one inside the Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest was injured.
Hadjer says the car reversed into the front of the home on Saturday morning, struck a fireplace and landed in the lobby. The funeral service was going on in an adjacent room.
Hadjer says the cause of the crash is under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Local
University of Minnesota, Puerto Rico groups explore energy
The University of Minnesota is working with partners in Puerto Rico to explore more resilient energy sources after Hurricane Maria left the island without electricity for months in 2017.
Music
Wayne Newton celebrates 60 years in Las Vegas with new show
Wayne Newton dropped out of high school his junior year to perform with his brother at a Las Vegas hotel. It was 1959, and he was too young to spend his breaks at the casino and too broke to eat dinner there.
National
Florida city to honor 5 bank shooting victims in vigil
Residents in a small Florida city are gathering to honor the five women killed in a SunTrust branch mass shooting.
National
Minnesota agency looks to revamp landfill regulations
For decades in Minnesota, landfills for construction and demolition debris have not been required to use linings that stop toxic pollutants from seeping into groundwater. As the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency tells it, the waste wasn't considered to be an environmental risk when the landfill rules were first implemented in 1988.
National
Evers promises clean drinking water; what now?
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers pledged to clean up Wisconsin's drinking water in his State of the State address, promising to work to replace lead pipes across the state and improve well water quality during what he dubbed the year of clean drinking water. Here's a look at the extent of pollution in Wisconsin, how lawmakers are dealing with it and Evers' promise:
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.