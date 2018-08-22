THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police say a car carrying two gas canisters has crashed into the town hall of the small Dutch town of Bemmel and burst into flames. One person, believed to be the driver, was found dead at the scene.
Police have not released the identity of the driver but say in a tweet Wednesday that they have a "strong suspicion" about who it is.
Rene Bierman, a spokesman for firefighters, tells national broadcaster NOS that one of the gas bottles exploded in the crash, causing the fire.
Nobody else was hurt in the incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the town about 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of Amsterdam.
Police say they are investigating the cause of the incident.
