– A car packed with explosives detonated in downtown Cairo on Monday, killing at least 20 and injuring 47, Egypt's Interior Ministry said. It was the highest terrorism-related death toll in the capital in more than two years.

The government initially said the early morning blast was caused by the collision of four cars. But later, the Interior Ministry said the explosives-filled car was actually on its way to commit an attack in another part of the capital.

"The technical inspection also indicated that the vehicle contained explosives that cause the blast when the car collided with the other cars," the ministry said. "It is estimated that the car was being driven to a place to be used in carrying out a terrorist operation elsewhere."

The Ministry said the car was stolen a few months ago.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. But Egyptian authorities were quick to blame Hasm, a militant group that emerged three years ago and has claimed several attacks. Egypt accuses Hasm of being the militant arm of the banned Muslim Brotherhood. The Islamist movement, once a political force, has denied the allegations.

The blast started a fire that triggered the partial evacuation of the National Cancer Institute, the capital's main cancer hospital, according to Egypt's Health Ministry.

"There was a sound of an extremely loud blast," a resident who gave her name as Salwa told Reuters news agency. "It was no way two cars crashing. The car must have been rigged with explosives."

Monday's attack was more bad news for a nation that depends heavily on tourism for revenue and foreign currency reserves. It also underscored the lingering threat posed by militant groups, even as the country has not experienced a large-scale attack since November 2017. That was when militants with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria were widely believed to have killed more than 350 people at a mosque in Egypt's restive northern Sinai region.

In 2015, the ISIS affiliate in Sinai asserted responsibility for the downing of a Russian passenger plane after it left the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. That attack, which killed all 224 people aboard, shattered Egypt's tourism-driven economy.

The last major militant attack in Cairo was in December 2016 when Egypt's main Coptic Christian cathedral was bombed by ISIS, killing 30 and injuring dozens.

Today, much of the focus of Egypt's counterterrorism efforts is in the northern Sinai, where Egyptian security forces are carrying out a campaign against ISIS and other militant groups.