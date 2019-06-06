PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — A capsule look at 10 top contenders for the U.S. Open (listed in predicted order of finish):

DUSTIN JOHNSON

Age: 34.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 2.

Worldwide victories: 21.

Majors: U.S. Open (2016).

US Open memory: Losing a three-shot lead in the final round at Pebble Beach in 2010 by closing with an 82.

Pebble Beach history: He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am twice, was runner-up twice and tied for third. He tied for eighth in the 2010 U.S. Open.

Worth noting: He has two victories this year and was runner-up at both majors.

BROOKS KOEPKA

Age: 28.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 1.

Worldwide victories: 9.

Majors: U.S. Open (2017, 2018), PGA Championship (2018, 2019).

US Open memory: Becoming the first back-to-back U.S. Open champion in 29 years when he won at Shinnecock Hills last summer.

Pebble Beach history: Did not play in 2010. Tied for eighth in the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Worth noting: Koepka will try to become the first player since Willie Anderson (1903-05) to win the U.S. Open three straight years. Also at stake is a chance to join Tiger Woods as the only players to win multiple majors in consecutive years.

JORDAN SPIETH

Age: 25.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 28.

Worldwide victories: 14.

Majors: Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2017).

US Open memory: Winning at Chambers Bay in 2015 for the second leg of the Grand Slam.

Pebble Beach history: Won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2017. Has never missed the cut in seven appearances and has three top 10s.

Worth noting: Winless since the 2017 British Open, he has three straight top 10s on the PGA Tour for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.

TIGER WOODS

Age: 43.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 5.

Worldwide victories: 92.

Majors: Masters (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019), U.S. Open (2000, 2002, 2008), British Open (2000, 2005, 2006), PGA Championship (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007).

US Open memory: Setting the major championship record with a 15-shot victory at Pebble Beach in 2000.

Pebble Beach history: Came from five shots behind to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2000 and won the U.S. Open by 15 shots later that summer.

Worth noting: Woods has a 15-shot victory and a tie for fourth in the two U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach.

RORY MCILROY

Age: 30.

Country: Northern Ireland.

World ranking: 4.

Worldwide victories: 23.

Majors: U.S. Open (2011), British Open (2014), PGA Championship (2012, 2014).

US Open memory: Setting the 72-hole record at 268 and winning by eight shots at Congressional in 2011.

Pebble Beach history: Missed the cut in the 2010 U.S. Open. Missed the cut in 2018 in his only appearance in the AT& Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Worth noting: He is playing the Canadian Open, the first time since 2012 he has played the week before the U.S. Open. The previous two times he played the week before the U.S. Open, in 2010 and 2012, he missed the cut in the Open.

FRANCESCO MOLINARI

Age: 36.

Country: Italy.

World ranking: 7.

Worldwide victories: 8.

Majors: British Open (2018).

US Open memory: A 69 in the opening round at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014, the first time in 15 rounds at the U.S. Open that he broke par.

Pebble Beach history: Missed the cut in the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Worth noting: Has missed the cut and finished 48th or worse in his three events since his close call at the Masters. The U.S. Open has been his least-worst major.

JUSTIN THOMAS

Age: 26.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 6.

Worldwide victories: 9.

Majors: PGA Championship (2017).

US Open memory: His 3-wood into the 18th at Erin Hills for an eagle to shoot 63 in the third round.

Pebble Beach history: Missed the cut when he played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as a rookie in 2014. Also played the unofficial mixed field event in the fall.

Worth noting: He did not play from the Masters until the Memorial because of a bruised bone in his wrist, which he now says is fully healed. He added the Canadian Open to try to shed some of the rust.

PATRICK CANTLAY

Age: 27.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 8.

Worldwide victories: 2.

Majors: None.

US Open memory: Low amateur at Congressional in 2011, a week before he shot 60 on the PGA Tour.

Pebble Beach history: Tied for ninth on a sponsor exemption to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2013. Pebble is where he made his return from a severe back injury that cost him three years. He tied for 48th.

Worth noting: He has made the cut in all three of his U.S. Opens, two as an amateur.

JUSTIN ROSE

Age: 39.

Country: England.

World ranking: 3.

Worldwide victories: 22.

Majors: U.S. Open (2013).

US Open memory: The 4-iron he hit into the 18th green at Merion to secure his U.S. Open title in 2013.

Pebble Beach history: Played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am twice (2016-17) and tied for sixth in 2016.

Worth noting: Won on the poa greens of Torrey Pines this year. Has been No. 1 for nine weeks of the year.

PHIL MICKELSON

Age: 48.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 25.

Worldwide victories: 47.

Majors: Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), British Open (2013), PGA Championship (2005).

US Open memory: Not many good ones except for the record six silver medals he earned as runner-up.

Pebble Beach history: Many good ones. He shares the record with five victories in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, and made his pro debut in the 1992 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach with a 68.

Worth noting: This is his fifth try at the career Grand Slam. Won at Pebble Beach in February and can join two elite groups with a victory: the career slam; and only Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan have won a major and a PGA Tour event on the same course in the same year.