MADISON, Wis. — A man and two children were rescued from a Madison-area lake over the weekend after the man's kayak capsized.
Emergency crews responded to Lake Monona on Sunday afternoon. They found the man hanging onto the kayaks occupied by his sons and struggling to stay above water because he couldn't buckle his life vest.
One diver rescued the man while another secured the kayaks occupied by the boys. Their ages weren't released.
Paramedics evaluated the man, who had been in the 65-degree water an estimated 45 minutes. He wasn't identified.
