MINNEAPOLIS _ Capella Education Co. (CPLA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.8 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $111.6 million in the period.

Capella shares have climbed 34 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 51 percent in the last 12 months.

