Cape Town residents have drastically lowered their water use, allowing their drought-plagued city to push back the dreaded “Day Zero,” when the system is expected to run dry, by more than 10 weeks.

Just three weeks ago, officials were predicting that Cape Town would reach Day Zero — a first for a major city in modern times — in late April, forcing its 4 million residents to line up at collection points to receive water rations from trucks. Now, after three postponements, the city predicts that it will reach that crisis point on July 9.

Even more striking, the city’s announcement of the new deadline, posted online, says that as water conservation efforts intensify, “Defeating Day Zero is in sight.”

Cape Town has cut its water consumption to 523 million liters a day — about 139 million gallons, and less than half of what it was four years ago, before the drought began. Farmers in Western Cape Province have also diverted enough water to supply the city, South Africa’s second largest, for 19 days at the ­current rate.

As a result, the city may reach the Southern ­Hemisphere winter, which begins in June, without taps going dry. But there is no guarantee that the season will bring the usual rainfall, and the reservoirs behind the city’s dams are at 24 percent capacity, and falling.

“Today I urge the residents of Cape Town not to ease up on their water-saving efforts,” Ian Neilson, the city’s executive deputy mayor, said in a statement Monday. “We cannot afford to slow down when the estimated Day Zero date moves out, simply because we cannot accurately predict the volume of rainfall still to come or when it will come.”

The city is building a network of desalination plants, but it is not clear when those will go into service.

Last year, the city limited residents to using 87 liters of water, about 23 gallons, per person, per day, for all uses including bathing, drinking, cooking, cleaning and toilet flushing. On Feb. 1, it lowered that limit to 50 liters, and it is fining violators.

Though consumption is down sharply, most residents have not met the 50-liter restriction, a point of tension in a city that encompasses both luxurious homes with pools and gardens, and shanty towns with communal taps.