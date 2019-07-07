Canterbury Park will hold its richest quarter horse racing day of the season Sunday, when the Shakopee track hosts seven stakes races with total purses of $405,604.

For the first time since reopening in 1995, Canterbury Park is devoting the entire card to quarter horses. The afternoon's 10 races are headlined by the $156,200 Mystic Lake Northlands Futurity, which offers the highest quarter horse purse of the meet. Clinton Crawford trains the five fastest qualifiers in the 350-yard dash for 2-year-olds, including favorite Political Candyhouse, undefeated in three starts.

Jason Olmstead, Canterbury's leading quarter horse trainer in each of the past four years, will saddle two starters in the $78,050 Canterbury Quarter Horse Derby. Apollitical Mogul was the fastest qualifier for the 400-yard race for 3-year-olds, and Jess Doin Time won last year's Northlands Futurity.

RACHEL BLOUNT

Gophers thrower second

Gophers sophomore Kieran McKeag was the runner-up in the men's hammer throw at the NACAC U23 Championships in Queretaro, Mexico. He threw 217 feet, 9 inches.

Etc.

• Crew Bold, an incoming Gophers freshman from Delray Beach, Fla., took first on parallel and horizontal bars, second in all-around and third in floor exercise at a men's national qualifier in Colorado Springs in the junior division.

• Leadoff hitter Max Murphy of the St. Paul Saints went 3-for-3 and scored three runs, but the Winnipeg Goldeyes beat the Saints 7-6 by scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Staff and News Services