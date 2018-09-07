Disneyland visitors who explore the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge expansion that opens next year in Anaheim, Calif., will be invited to belly up to a dimly lit "Star Wars"-inspired cantina where — for the first time in the park — they can order alcoholic drinks.

New artist renderings released on the Disneyland blog last week show a dark tavern where Storm­troopers, bounty hunters, smugglers and other alien travelers crowd around a bar that serves various concoctions. The post says the tavern, dubbed Oga's Cantina, will serve "libations for adults."

Walt Disney Co. representatives confirmed that the libations will include pre-mixed alcoholic drinks, a significant development at the attraction because Disneyland has never sold booze to park visitors, except to members of the private Club 33, an exclusive dinner club at Disneyland's New Orleans Square.

Parkgoers who order drinks in the cantina won't be allowed to take them out into the park.

Walt Disney himself opposed the sale of alcohol in his parks, saying he felt the introduction of booze would ruin the family atmosphere.

The founder of the media giant was quoted in 1956 in the Saturday Evening Post as saying: "No liquor, no beer, nothing. Because that brings in a rowdy element. That brings people that we don't want and I feel they don't need it."

But the decision to introduce alcoholic drinks at the park shouldn't come as a surprise.

"Just as our theme parks have evolved since Disneyland opened, so have our guests' desires," Disneyland spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said. "Providing a memorable guest experience that exceeds our guests' expectation is very much the essence of what Walt Disney set out to achieve, and we feel that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will offer that kind of experience."

At neighboring California Adventure Park, which opened in 2001, visitors can order beer, wine and mixed drinks at several restaurants. In 2012, alcoholic drinks were sold for the first time at a sit-down eatery at Walt Disney World in Florida. Several restaurants at the Magic Kingdom now offer alcoholic drinks.