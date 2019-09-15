CANTERBURY’S SEASON CHAMPIONS

Horse of the year, older horse, sprinter: Hot Shot Kid

Older filly or mare: Ari Gia

3-year-old colt/gelding: Mister Banjoman

3-year-old filly: Ready to Runaway

2-year-old: Happy Hour Cowboy

Claimer, grass horse: Satellite Storm

Quarter horse: Five Bar Bodee

Thoroughbred trainer: Mac Robertson

Thoroughbred jockey: Francisco Arrieta

Thoroughbred owner: Novogratz Racing Stables, Empire Racing Stables (tie)

Quarter horse trainer: Jason Olmstead

Quarter horse jockey: Jorge Torres

Quarter horse owner: Brenda Reiswig