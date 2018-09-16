canterbury park season recap

Races for top trainer, owner end in dead heats

On a Saturday when summer returned for an encore, Canterbury Park brought down the curtain on its 2018 season with a 14-race program. There was plenty of drama on closing day, as the competition for thoroughbred trainer and owner of the year came down to the final few races.

Mister Banjoman's victory in the $75,000 Shakopee Juvenile Stakes gave Joe Novogratz a one-win lead over Charles Garvey for the title as leading owner. But when Garvey's Jonny's Choice scored a win two races later, they tied for the crown with 15 victories each. The trainer's race also ended in a dead heat, with Mac Robertson and Robertino Diodoro finishing the meet with 57 victories apiece.

In voting for the meet's equine champions, Mr. Jagermeister came away with three titles, including horse of the year. Ry Eikleberry won his second thoroughbred jockey crown, while Jason Olmstead was the leading quarter horse trainer for the third consecutive year.

A crowd announced at 7,319 contributed to a total handle of $1,290,027 Saturday, bringing total wagering to $48.1 million for the 69-day season.

SEASON CHAMPIONS/HORSES

Horse of the year: Mr. Jagermeister

Older horse: Creative Art

Older filly/mare: Pinup Girl

3-year-old colt: Mr. Jagermeister

3-year-old filly: Sirenusa

2-year-old: Dame Plata

Sprinter: Mr. Jagermeister

Grass horse: Sniper Kitten

Claimer: Mines Made Up

Quarter horse: Jess Doin Time

SEASON CHAMPIONS/PEOPLE

Thoroughbred trainer: Robertino Diodoro, Mac Robertson (tie)

Thoroughbred jockey: Ry Eikleberry

Thoroughbred owner: Novogratz Racing Stable, Charles Garvey (tie)

Quarter horse trainer: Jason Olmstead

Quarter horse jockey: Cristian R. Esqueda

Quarter horse owner: Thomas J. Scheckel

BY THE NUMBERS

2018 2017 % Change

Racing days 69 67 +3.0

Attendance 6,506 6,585 -1.2

Total live racing handle $697,720 $651,839 +7.0

On-track handle $164,926 $170,297 -3.2

Out-of-state handle $532,795 $481,542 +10.6

Total purses $15,231,235 $13,849,395 +10.0

*Attendance and handle figures are daily averages. Purses are total paid for the season.

Rachel Blount