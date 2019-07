1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

2 • Flat Out Diva (Gonzalez) 3.00 2.60 2.10

1 • Franki D Oro (Butler) 4.20 2.60

5 • Dixie Nation (Harr) 2.20

Time: 1:12.12. Exacta: 2-1, $5.30. Trifecta: 2-1-5, $.6.20 Scratched: Thelma and Annie.

2 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

5 • Outrun the Posse (Ordaz) 20.20 4.40 4.60

4 • Doc Curlin (Arrieta) 2.80 3.00

3 • Alpha and Omega (Eikleberry) 3.40

Time: :56.53. Exacta: 5-4, $25.30. Trifecta: 5-4-3, $43.80. Superfecta: 5-4-3-1, $67.84. Daily Double: 2-5, $19.30. Scratched: Fridaynitestar.

3 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

3 • Luckynsuccessful (Arrieta) 6.40 4.20 2.40

2 • Derbys Moneymaker (Meche) 16.40 4.40

1 • Dare Felix (Escobar) 2.10

Time: 1:18.00. Exacta: 3-2, $47.50. Trifecta: 3-2-1, $43.50. Superfecta: 3-2-1-6, $35.76. Pick 3: 2/6-5-3, $37.60. Daily Double: 5-3, $20.90.

4 1 mile, 70 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

5 • I’m a G Six (Loveberry) 34.80 8.00 3.60

1 • Got Even Smarter (Butler) 3.00 2.20

6 • Pappou (Arrieta) 2.20

Time: 1:47.59. Exacta: 5-1, $62.30. Trifecta: 5-1-6, $45.10. Superfecta: 5-1-6-3, $26.69. Pick 3: 5-3-5, $399.45. Pick 4: 2/6-5-3-5, $570.55. Daily Double: 3-5, $127.30.

5 About 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

1 • Novo Azul (Butler) 4.80 3.20 2.60

2 • Alternative Slew (Eikleberry) 5.80 3.40

3 • Showreel (Hernandez) 2.40

Time: :56.47. Exacta: 1-2, $17.50. Trifecta: 1-2-3, $24.80. Superfecta: 1-2-3-4, $12.77. Pick 3: 3-5-1/7, $117.50. Daily Double: 5-1, $83.90. Scratched: Queans Altar.

6 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.

5 • Pearle de Veene (Canchari) 20.20 8.60 6.60

8 • Residual Sugar (Loveberry) 4.00 3.00

6 • Laura N Lukas (Butler) 4.60

Time: 1:06.59. Exacta: 5-8, $37.00. Trifecta: 5-8-6, $131.15. Superfecta: 5-8-6-7, $300.30. Pick 3: 5-1/7-5, $207.10. Daily Double: 1-5, $46.30.

7 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

7 • Wannaplaybigchief (Mojica) 5.20 3.40 2.60

10 • Talent and Tricks (Meche) 30.60 9.60

5 • Saison (Gonzlaez) 5.40

Time: 1:42.39. Exacta: 7-10, $86.80. Trifecta: 7-10-5, $272.60. Superfecta: 7-10-5-9, $1,470.80. Pick 3: 1/7-5-7, $64.00. Pick 4: 5-1/7-5-7, $3,076.75. Daily Double: 5-7, $52.40.

8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

3 • Between the Arches (Arrieta) 3.80 3.00 2.40

6 • Anwara (Eikleberry) 10.40 5.20

4 • Memorable Angel (Hamilton) 5.40

Time: 1:11.65. Exacta: 3-6, $23.70. Trifecta: 3-6-4, $125.75. Superfecta: 3-6-4-1, $80.61. Pick 3: 5-7-3/7, $31.50. Daily Double: 7-3, $5.90. Scratched: Impeachment’s Rose.

9 Minnesota Turf Distaff Stakes. About 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

8 • First Hunter (Loveberry) 9.20 4.80 3.20

4 • Maywood Hope (Gonzalez) 8.80 4.40

1 • Some Say So (Goncalves) 4.00

Time: 1:30.31. Exacta: 8-4, $42.40. Trifecta: 8-4-1, $80.45. Superfecta: 8-4-1-3, $64.33. Pick 3: 7-3/7-8, $11.85. Daily Double: 3-8, $12.40. Scratched: Firstmate.

10 Minnesota Turf Stakes. About 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

8 • Hot Shot Kid (Mojica) 7.60 3.60 3.60

5 • A P Is Loose (Loveberry) 2.80 2.80

7 • Twoko Bay (Goncalves) 7.40

Time: 1:29.49. Exacta: 8-5, $9.30. Trifecta: 8-5-7, $51.50. Superfecta: 8-5-7-10, $98.85. Pick 3: 3/7-8-8, $20.25. Daily Double: 8-8, $18.70. Scratched: Cinco Star.

11 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

5 • Sheer Mayhem (Mojica) 4.20 3.00 2.80

11 • Buxterhooter (Martin Jr.) 10.80 7.00

2 • Road to Damascus (Gonzalez) 4.80

Time: 1:38.55. Exacta: 5-11, $24.90. Trifecta: 5-11-2, $62.85. Superfecta: 5-11-2-7, $104.95. Pick 3: 8-8-5, $24.35. Pick 4: 3/7-8-8-5, $55.10. Daily Double: 8-5, $10.10. Pick 5: 7-3/7-8-8-5, $114.85.

Attendance: N/A. Total handle: N/A. Live handle: N/A.

Johnny Love’s results: Wednesday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 81-268 (.302). Best bets: 9-27 (.333).