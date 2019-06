1 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

3 • Wagon Dash (Navarrette Jr.) 3.20 2.60 2.10

2 • My Corona Sixpack (Eikleberry) 2.60 2.10

4 • Iowa Sooner (Esqueda) 3.20

Time: :15.62. Exacta: 3-2, $4.90. Trifecta: 3-2-4, $7.45. Superfecta: 3-2-4-1, $4.06.

2 300 yards. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

2 • Vq Maggie Belle (Swiontek) 19.80 8.40 4.60

4 • Thisbetterwork (Esqueda) 3.00 2.10

1 • Wonderland (Ramirez) 2.80

Time: :15.45. Exacta: 2-4, $27.60. Trifecta: 2-4-1, $27.05. Superfecta: 2-4-1-3, $10.05. Daily Double: 3-2, $61.70.

3 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

6 • Stylist (Gonzalez) 7.00 2.80 2.20

4 • Just Splendid (Mojica) 2.20 2.10

3 • Wow Wow Now (Mawing) 3.20

Time: 1:19.64. Exacta: 6-4, $7.20. Trifecta: 6-4-3, $14.95. Superfecta: 6-4-3-5, $13.64. Pick 3: 3-2-6, $36.50. Daily Double: 2-6, $81.40.

4 About 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

3 • Gattaia (Arrieta) 4.60 2.60 2.10

2 • Western Berlin (Mawing) 2.80 2.20

1 • Honor's Parade (Eikleberry) 2.20

Time: 1:39.92. Exacta: 3-2, $4.40. Trifecta: 3-2-1, $3.20. Superfecta: 3-2-1-5, $1.47. Pick 3: 2-6-3/6, $54.25. Daily Double: 6-3, $9.30. Scratched: Val's Lemon Drop.

5 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

2 • Spirit Mission (Lindsay) 17.80 4.40 5.40

7 • Great Sky (Mojica) 5.20 3.20

3 • Philo (Gonzalez) 3.80

Time: 1:38.98. Exacta: 2-7, $32.20. Trifecta: 2-7-3, $95.15. Superfecta: 2-7-3-1, $21.72. Pick 3: 6-3/6-2, $70.50. Daily Double: 3-2, $12.90. Scratched: Union Riches.

6 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

9 • Take Charge Gal (Arrieta) 7.00 4.20 2.80

1 • Pure Sugar (Butler) 4.00 3.00

6 • Laser Ladee (Hamilton) 3.20

Time: 1:39.54. Exacta: 9-1, $13.00. Trifecta: 9-1-6, $25.20. Superfecta: 9-1-6-10, $26.66. Pick 3: 3/6-2-2/7/9, $54.15. Pick 4: 6-3/6-2-2/7/9, $209.05. Daily Double: 2-9, $47.00. Scratched: Dawn Traveller, Storm Shelter.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

1 • Americas Shining (Eikleberry) 4.00 2.80 2.40

2 • Candy Wompus (Loveberry) 3.60 2.60

6 • Raja's Appeal (Escobar) 4.80

Time: 1:13.26. Exacta: 1-2, $6.50. Trifecta: 1-2-6, $19.05. Superfecta: 1-2-6-4, $6.61. Pick 3: 2-2/7/9-1, $100.45. Daily Double: 9-1, $13.00.

8 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,000.

3 • Winters Run (Gonzalez) 5.00 2.40 2.20

2 • Courting Moonlight (Butler) 3.20 2.10

6 • Hold the Spice (Eikleberry) 2.20

Time: :48.88. Exacta: 3-2, $5.80. Trifecta: 3-2-6, $8.30. Superfecta: 3-2-6-4, $7.41. Pick 3: 2/7/9-1-3, $23.80. Daily Double: 1-3, $16.20.

9 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

2 • Full of Grace (Butler) 7.40 3.20

5 • Council Rules (Eikleberry) 2.60

1 • Salty Martini (Mojica)

Time: 1:11.48. Exacta: 2-5, $9.60. Pick 3: 1-3-2, $23.00. Daily Double: 3-2, $14.90. Scratched: She'sagraciouslady, Unique Factor.

10 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

4 • Porter Creek (Eikleberry) 22.00 4.40 4.60

3 • Captain Drake (Butler) 2.60 2.20

1 • Run Away Flash (Gonzalez) 2.60

Time: 1:20.56. Exacta: 4-3, $37.70. Trifecta: 4-3-1, $65.05. Superfecta: 4-3-1-5, $13.03. Pick 3: 3-2-4, $59.75. Pick 4: 1-3-2-4, $253.90. Pick 5: 2/7/9-1-3-2-4, $97.35. Daily Double: 2-4, $43.80.

Attendance: 5,762. Total handle: $594,847. Live handle: $119,546.

Johnny Love's results: Thursday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 64-230 (.278). Best bets: 8-24 (.333).