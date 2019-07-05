1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

6 • What’d I Miss (Goncalves) 6.20 3.40 2.10

4 • Reconciling (Lindsay) 4.00 2.40

1 • Smart Rachel (Mojica) 2.20

Time: 1:41.89. Exacta: 6-4, $7.40. Trifecta: 6-4-1, $8.00. Superfecta: 6-4-1-3, $13.04.

2 Frances Genter Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 3-year-olds. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

2 • Ready to Runaway (Loveberry) 4.20 2.40 2.10

5 • Grand Prize (Hernandez) 2.60 2.10

4 • Dangerous Wave (Butler) 2.40

Time: 1:10.61. Scratched: Penny for Luck. Exacta: 2-5, $3.70. Trifecta: 2-5-4, $4.65. Daily Double: 6-2, $7.50.

3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

2 • Runaway Wind (Loveberry) 6.60 3.80 3.20

3 • Spinster Road (Mojica) 5.40 3.40

4 • Sermon by the Sea (Canchari) 4.60

Time: 1:10.22. Exacta: 2-3, $16.70. Trifecta: 2-3-4, $63.85. Superfecta: 2-3-4-6, $57.68. Pick 3: 6-2/6-2, $12.05. Daily Double: 2-2, $10.60.

4 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

6 • Deputy Dora (Goncalves) 9.00 4.00 2.80

2 • Silvera (Mojica) 3.80 2.80

1 • Cause to Wonder (Eikleberry) 3.60

Time: 1:31.10. Exacta: 6-2, $15.10. Trifecta: 6-2-1, $54.05. Superfecta: 6-2-1-3, $78.13. Pick 3: 2/6-2-6, $31.75. Pick 4: 6-2/6-2-6, $73.50. Daily Double: 2-6, $16.10.

5 1 mile, 70 yards. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

3 • Cuando Again (Hamilton) 27.00 8.60 4.00

4 • Unique Factor (Goncalves) 3.80 3.00

6 • Cabloosie Bay (Loveberry) 4.20

Time: 1:44.88. Exacta: 3-4, $43.30. Trifecta: 3-4-6, $90.05. Superfecta: 3-4-6-1, $110.25. Pick 3: 2-6-3, $155.05. Daily Double: 6-3, $54.60.

6 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

4 • Blues Touch (Martin Jr.) 17.40 5.00 3.60

5 • Arnold’s Patsy (Loveberry) 2.60 2.20

1 • Timber Lady (Bedford) 4.80

Time: 1:44.95. Exacta: 4-5, $14.10. Trifecta: 4-5-1, $45.45. Superfecta: 4-5-1-2, $17.63. Pick 3: 6-3-4, $153.05. Daily Double: 3-4, $57.00.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

7 • Around the Dial (Loveberry) 5.00 2.80 2.20

1 • Florida Two Step (Gonzalez) 3.00 2.20

5 • Silver Hammer (Goncalves) 3.00

Time: 1:11.51. Scratched: Eastside Boy. Exacta: 7-1, $5.20. Trifecta: 7-1-5, $6.70. Superfecta: 7-1-5-3, $7.81. Pick 3: 3-4-6/7, $102.75. Pick 4: 6-3-4-6/7, $445.30. Daily Double: 4-7, $19.40.

8 About 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

5 • Elsie’s Kid (Mojica) 3.60 2.60 2.40

2 • Extra Gorgeous (Roman) 3.00 2.60

1 • Frosty Flirt (Loveberry) 3.60

Time: 0:57.08. Exacta: 5-2, $4.10. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $7.05. Superfecta: 5-2-1-8, $3.60. Pick 3: 4-6/7-5, $24.35. Daily Double: 7-5, $3.90.

9 Victor S. Myers Stakes. 6 Furlongs. State Bred. Open. 3 Year Olds. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000.

3 • Mister Banjoman (Mojica) 6.20 2.60 2.20

1 • Dame Plata (Loveberry) 2.40 2.10

7 • Astronaut Oscar (Gonzalez) 3.80

Time: 1:10.21. Scratched: Harry the Hitman. Exacta: 3-1, $4.40. Trifecta: 3-1-7, $15.00. Superfecta: 3-1-7-4, $10.46. Pick 3: 6/7-5-3, $9.35. Daily Double: 5-3, $5.40.

10 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

6 • Wings Locked Up (Eikleberry) 6.20 3.60 2.60

2 • P Club (Arrieta) 11.80 4.60

4 • Burgameister (Goncalves) 2.60

Time: 0:56.29. Scratched: Creative Art. Exacta: 6-2, $38.00. Trifecta: 6-2-4, $26.85. Superfecta: 6-2-4-1, $21.01. Pick 3: 5-3-6, $9.55. Daily Double: 3-6, $8.80.

11 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500.

3 • Shanghai Go Go (Loveberry) 9.00 4.60 2.60

6 • Dreamin of Peace (Goncalves) 3.80 2.40

5 • Proper Cross (Harr) 2.80

Time: NA. Scratched: Hunky Monkey. Exacta: 3-6, $9.90. Trifecta: 3-6-5, $11.80. Superfecta: 3-6-5-2, $8.48. Pick 3: 3-6-3, $32.45. Pick 4: 5-3-6-3, $65.25. Pick 5: 6/7-5-3-6-3, $174.25. Daily Double: 6-3, $17.80.

Attendance: NA. Total handle: $1,001,686. Live handle: $252,350.

Johnny Love’s results: Thursday: 3-10 (.300). Totals: 84-278 (.302). Best bets: 9-28 (.321).