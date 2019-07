Share on Pinterest

1 300 Yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

10 • Valiant Lancor (Torres) 10.40 4.40 3.60

9 • Alto Rojo (Goodwin) 7.00 5.80

2 • Mirandasbabylota (Swiontek) 9.40

Time: 0:15.91. Scratched: One Famous Blue, Get Em Gator, Corazon de Cartel, A Bit Dicey, Kastoli. Exacta: 10-9, $38.50. Trifecta: 10-9-2, $269.15. Superfecta: 10-9-2-4, $208.89.

2 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,000.

10 • Be a Hero (C. Esqueda) 8.40 4.40 3.00

6 • Political Candy (Romero) 3.60 3.40

8 • Favorite Pearl (Goodwin) 7.00

Time: 0:18.06. Scratched: Lady Kathryn, Another Overdraft. Exacta: 10-6, $10.10. Trifecta: 10-6-8, $138.80. Superfecta: 10-6-8-3, $122.21. Daily Double: 10-10, $41.00.

3 5 Furlongs. State Bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

6 • Defend the Rose (Mojica) 10.60 5.60 3.40

2 • Rental Pool (Loveberry) 5.80 3.00

3 • Rush Hour Traffic (Goncalves) 3.00

Time: 0:58.83. Exacta: 6-2, $17.80. Trifecta: 6-2-3, $31.10. Superfecta: 6-2-3-1, $31.67. Pick 3: 10-10-6, $45.10. Daily Double: 10-6, $23.50.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $20,000.

10 • Pine Grove Road (Hamilton) 27.20 10.00 4.20

5 • Mesa Skyline (Goncalves) 5.00 3.00

1 • Shirl’s Ready (Mojica) 5.00

Time: 1:36.88. Scratched: Grand Marais. Exacta: 10-5, $50.70. Trifecta: 10-5-1, $195.00. Superfecta: 10-5-1-8, $229.00. Pick 3: 10-6-10, $64.50. Daily Double: 6-10, $57.30.

5 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

8 • Classy Individual (Goncalves) 12.40 7.40 6.00

1 • Bye Bye Bennie (Gonzalez) 26.00 12.40

7 • Ima Harley Too (Mojica) 4.60

Time: 1:38.13. Exacta: 8-1, $84.50. Trifecta: 8-1-7, $304.05. Superfecta: 8-1-7-3, $176.25. Pick 3: 6-10-8, $192.35. Daily Double: 10-8, $83.10.

6 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

6 • Minnesota Lucky (Eikleberry) 11.20 4.60 3.60

11 • Stitzy (Gonzalez) 4.60 3.40

3 • Hold the Spice (Arrieta) 6.40

Time: 1:42.40. Scratched: Dance and Romance, Divided by Pie. Exacta: 6-11, $17.60. Trifecta: 6-11-3, $77.05. Superfecta: 6-11-3-13, $177.04. Pick 3: 10-8-6, $179.65. Pick 4: 6-10-8-6, $819.40. Daily Double: 8-6, $35.00.

7 2 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $22,000

3 • Skylas Gold (Eikleberry) 7.20 3.60 2.80

1 • Smart Prospector (Arrieta) 3.40 2.40

6 • Fridaynitestar (Loveberry) 2.60

Time: 0:20.84. Scratched: Zoot Suit. Exacta: 3-1, $10.50. Trifecta: 3-1-6, $11.75. Superfecta: 3-1-6-2, $8.16. Pick 3: 8-6-3, $61.30. Daily Double: 6-3, $21.60.

8 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

7 • Modern Muse (Arrieta) 6.80 2.80 2.60

3 • Alternative Slew (Eikleberry) 2.60 2.40

2 • Girls a Bullet (Bell) 3.60

Time: 1:17.59. Scratched: Shakin for Love. Exacta: 7-3, $9.00. Trifecta: 7-3-2, $31.20. Superfecta: 7-3-2-1, $14.75. Pick 3: 6-3-7, $48.40. Daily Double: 3-7, $21.60.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

2 • Jimbo’s Biz (Butler) 10.60 6.00 4.40

5 • French Dancer (Mojica) 7.00 4.40

6 • Calido (Arrieta) 4.40

Time: 1:11.62. Exacta: 2-5, $43.00. Trifecta: 2-5-6, $101.20. Superfecta: 2-5-6-4, $95.51. Pick 3: 3-7-2, $65.05. Daily Double: 7-2, $28.30.

10 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

2 • Smart Rachel (Mojica) 7.20 4.40 3.20

1 • Jeana Baby (Eikleberry) 2.60 2.40

7 • Line of Grace (Gonzalez) 3.60

Time: 1:39.87. Exacta: 2-1, $15.80. Trifecta: 2-1-7, $35.40. Superfecta: 2-1-7-3, $15.57. Pick 3: 7-2-2, $77.40. Pick 4: 3-7-2-2, $474.30. Pick 5: 6-3-7-2-2, $785.25. Daily Double: 2-2, $26.60.

Attendance: 6,214. Total handle: $887,121. Live handle: $162,214.

Johnny Love’s results: Thursday: 4-9 (.444). Totals: 107-352 (.304). Best bet: 11-36 (.306).