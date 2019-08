1 300 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000.

2 • Cf High Rate Rita (Romero) 4.40 2.80 2.10

3 • Hes a Kingman (Torres) 3.40 2.40

5 • An Ivory Rose (C. Esqueda) 2.40

Time: 0:16.16. Exacta: 2-3, $5.50. Trifecta: 2-3-5, $4.30. Superfecta: 2-3-5-1, $2.36.

2 350 Yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000.

5 • Valentino (Goodwin) 6.40 2.80 2.20

4 • Hr Meant to Be (Torres) 2.60 2.10

2 • Jess About Midnight (Romero) 2.80

Time: 0:18.07. Scratched: Eye Blue by You. Exacta: 5-4, $6.40. Trifecta: 5-4-2, $11.10. Superfecta: 5-4-2-6, $3.12. Daily Double: 2-5, $12.20.

3 About 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

2 • Stitzy (Gonzalez) 2.60 2.40 2.10

8 • Saison (Butler) 6.60 3.80

11 • Hold the Spice (Arrieta) 2.60

Time: 1:30.23. Scratched: Dance and Romance. Exacta: 2-8, $7.10. Trifecta: 2-8-11, $13.80. Superfecta: 2-8-11-5, $9.93. Pick 3: 2-5-2/4, $7.10. Daily Double: 5-2, $6.40.

4 About 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

6 • Snoose Goose (Mojica) 5.40 3.40 2.80

7 • Deja Crew (Arrieta) 13.40 6.40

3 • Price to Pay (Hernandez) 4.40

Time: 0:56.53. Exacta: 6-7, $47.30. Trifecta: 6-7-3, $180.20. Superfecta: 6-7-3-4, $349.31. Pick 3: 5-2/4-6, $8.85. Daily Double: 2-6, $5.60.

5 About 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,500.

3 • Extra Gorgeous (Mojica) 3.40 2.60 2.40

4 • Tashiara (Butler) 7.20 3.80

7 • Frosty Flirt (Eikleberry) 3.80

Time: 0:57.38. Exacta: 3-4, $11.40. Trifecta: 3-4-7, $31.70. Superfecta: 3-4-7-2, $14.60. Pick 3: 2/4-6-3, $4.85. Daily Double: 6-3, $8.00.

6 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

2 • Champsachamp (Roman) 9.80 4.60 3.80

9 • French Dancer (Mojica) 4.00 3.60

1 • Ever On Cowboy (Martin Jr.) 6.00

Time: 1:05.49. Scratched: Quicksilver. Exacta: 2-9, $19.90. Trifecta: 2-9-1, $100.80. Superfecta: 2-9-1-8, $60.70. Pick 3: 6-3-2, $19.65. Pick 4: 2/4-6-3-2, $36.75. Daily Double: 3-2, $8.90.

7 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $6,250. Purse: $10,000.

3 • Brysons Confession (Eikleberry) 20.80 4.40 3.60

7 • Fridaynitestar (Loveberry) 2.20 2.10

2 • Hatties Jewel (Hamilton) 5.40

Time: 1:04.39. Scratched: Vow of Francis. Exacta: 3-7, $22.00. Trifecta: 3-7-2, $68.75. Superfecta: 3-7-2-6, $45.81. Pick 3: 3-2-3, $16.70. Daily Double: 2-3, $46.00.

8 6½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

2 • Astonishing Tweet (Goncalves) 22.80 11.20 5.20

8 • Boalt Hall (Carter) 3.80 3.00

1 • Duke of Luke (Arrieta) 4.20

Time: 1:16.53. Scratched: Real Fast Music. Exacta: 2-8, $46.90. Trifecta: 2-8-1, $152.40. Superfecta: 2-8-1-5, $215.52. Pick 3: 2-3-2, $293.55. Daily Double: 3-2, $113.00.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

4 • Trumpence (Arrieta) 9.40 3.40 3.20

3 • Cowboy Creed (Eikleberry) 2.60 2.20

6 • Six Point Rack (Gonzalez) 5.40

Time: 1:09.63. Exacta: 4-3, $7.90. Trifecta: 4-3-6, $56.55. Superfecta: 4-3-6-2, $23.98. Pick 3: 3-2-4, $265.05. Daily Double: 2-4, $37.30.

10 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500

2 • Digger Heels In (Gonzalez) 3.60 2.40 2.20

1 • Skat Happens (Arrieta) 2.80 2.40

6 • Hanalei Sun (Roman) 5.00

Time: 1:41.91. Exacta: 2-1, $3.60. Trifecta: 2-1-6, $18.40. Superfecta: 2-1-6-5, $13.30. Pick 3: 2-4-2, $61.00. Pick 4: 3-2-4-2, $657.60. Pick 5: 2-3-2-4-2, $593.75. Daily Double: 4-2, $8.20.

Attendance: 6,814. Total handle: $864,958. Live handle: $151,060.

Johnny Love’s results: Thursday: 6-10 (.600). Totals: 131-429 (.305). Best bet: 13-44 (.295).