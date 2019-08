1 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

1 • Insane Maclean (Roman) 4.80 2.80 2.20

3 • Dixie Nation (Harr) 5.00 3.00

4 • Winning Walk (Martin Jr.) 2.10

Time: 1:05.77. Exacta: 1-3, $10.60. Trifecta: 1-3-4, $8.80. Superfecta: 1-3-4-2, $4.96.

2 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

7 • According to Aspen (Mojica) 6.80 4.00 3.20

3 • Lil’ Red Devil (Hernandez) 9.60 5.80

2 • Caterina Iano (Gonzalez) 5.80

Time: 1:42.68. Exacta: 7-3, $38.30. Trifecta: 7-3-2, $121.30. Superfecta: 7-3-2-9, $140.34. Daily Double: 1-7, $9.10.

3 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

2 • Talent and Tricks (Loveberry) 6.60 3.80 2.60

6 • Saison (Butler) 3.60 2.40

7 • Hold the Spice (Arrieta) 2.40

Time: 1:42.88. Exacta: 2-6, $10.60. Trifecta: 2-6-7, $9.35. Superfecta: 2-6-7-1, $40.58. Pick 3: 1-7-2, $21.15. Daily Double: 7-2, $15.10.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

8 • Masked (Butler) 9.40 4.20 3.40

4 • Tizona (Eikleberry) 3.60 3.00

2 • Superior’s Boy (Arrieta) 3.00

5 • Philo (Hamilton) 4.20

Time: 1:30.38. Exacta: 8-4, $15.50. Trifecta: 8-4-5, $49.05; 8-4-2, $27.15. Superfecta: 8-4-5-2, $41.58; 8-4-2-5, $39.25. Pick 3: 7-2-8, $35.45. Pick 4: 1-7-2-8, $106.15. Daily Double: 2-8, $22.60.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

6 • On the Lam (Roman) 8.80 4.40 3.00

3 • Luckynsuccessful (Arrieta) 3.00 2.60

5 • Archie (Eikleberry) 3.40

Time: 1:17.81. Exacta: 6-3, $15.00. Trifecta: 6-3-5, $28.55. Superfecta: 6-3-5-2, $11.03. Pick 3: 2-8-6, $54.60. Daily Double: 8-6, $29.10.

6 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

6 • Nana’s Joy (Roman) 7.60 3.60 2.80

1 • Dynamite Daughters (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.60

3 • Shine On Me (Hernandez) 3.40

Time: 1:41.38. Exacta: 6-1, $8.80. Trifecta: 6-1-3, $18.35. Pick 3: 8-6-6, $46.95. Daily Double: 6-6, $14.20. Scratched: Wow Wow Now.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

1 • Wild Munny (Martin Jr.) 2.60 2.20 2.10

6 • Debrys Moneymaker (Meche) 3.60 2.80

4 • Notte Oscura (Canchari) 4.20

Time: 1:11.05. Exacta: 1-6, $3.40. Trifecta: 1-6-4, $7.45. Superfecta: 1-6-4-5, $3.43. Pick 3: 6-6-1, $16.05. Daily Double: 6-1, $5.10.

8 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

3 • Hold That Thought (Hamilton) 3.80 2.60 2.20

4 • Raja’s Appeal (Bell) 4.40 3.00

6 • Candy Wompus (Lindsay) 2.80

Time: 1:19.48. Exacta: 3-4, $7.40. Trifecta: 3-4-6, $9.50. Pick 3: 6-1-1/3, $7.30. Pick 4: 6-6-1-1/3, $40.50. Pick 5: 8-6-6-1-1/3, $181.45. Daily Double: 1-3, $2.80. Scratched: Captain of Summer.

Attendance: 8,862. Total handle: $774,036. Live handle: $142,992.

Johnny Love’s results: Thursday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 154-494 (.312). Best bet: 18-51 (.353).