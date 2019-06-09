1 300 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $11,500.

7 • Have It My Way (Torres) 6.00 3.20 2.10

4 • Corona Can Dance (Frink) 4.00 2.80

1 • Divas First Moon (Jasso) 3.40

Time: :16.00. Exacta: 7-4, $9.20. Trifecta: 7-4-1, $28.10. Superfecta: 7-4-1-2, $29.77. Scratched: Corazon de Cartel.

2 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

6 • Classy Individual (Butler) 5.00 2.60 2.20

2 • A.J. Lovemaker (Keith) 5.40 4.20

4 • Gabo S (Gonzalez) 4.20

Time: 1:42.43. Exacta: 6-2, $9.60. Trifecta: 6-2-4, $15.95. Superfecta: 6-2-4-1, $8.37. Daily Double: 7-6, $7.10.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

6 • Right On By (Butler) 14.00 7.00 3.00

4 • Harper Bee (Mojica) 5.20 2.60

3 • Distinct Flirt (Eikleberry) 2.40

Time: 1:12.88. Exacta: 6-4, $36.00. Trifecta: 6-4-3, $33.25. Superfecta: 6-4-3-5, $15.12. Pick 3: 7/8-6-6, $22.65. Daily Double: 6-6, $7.50.

4 About 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance Optional Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

3 • Broken Key (Martin Jr.) 5.20 2.80 2.20

1 • Irish Major (Loveberry) 2.80 2.20

5 • Pappou (Arrieta) 3.00

Time: 1:42.55. Exacta: 3-1, $5.50. Trifecta: 3-1-5, $5.85. Superfecta: 3-1-5-2, $6.05. Pick 3: 6-6-3, $9.75. Daily Double: 6-3, $52.90.

5 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

5 • Dynamite Daughters (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.40 2.10

2 • Delfina (Hamilton) 7.20 3.40

7 • Residual Sugar (Loveberry) 2.20

Time: 1:20.99. Exacta: 5-2, $12.00. Trifecta: 5-2-7, $14.30. Superfecta: 5-2-7-1, $12.37. Pick 3: 6-3-5, $58.35. Pick 4: 6-6-3-5, $81.90. Daily Double: 3-5, $7.60.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000

2 • Williston Dude (Arrieta) 10.80 3.00 2.20

6 • Purely Given (Gonzalez) 2.10 2.10

1 • Archarchmonarch (Mojica) 2.80

Time: 1:13.20. Exacta: 2-6, $8.20. Trifecta: 2-6-1, $16.45. Superfecta: 2-6-1-3, $15.24. Pick 3: 3-5-2, $15.05. Daily Double: 5-2, $8.30.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

4 • Madelyn’s Wild Max (Eikleberry) 5.80 3.20 2.60

3 • Ender (Lindsay) 6.40 4.20

5 • Fie Star Creek (Hamilton) 2.60

Time: 1:17.73. Exacta: 4-3, $13.90. Trifecta: 4-3-5, $32.80. Superfecta: 4-3-5-2, $13.63. Pick 3: 5-2-4, $13.95. Daily Double: 2-4, $18.40.

8 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

2 • Trevor’s Call (Gonzalez) 14.00 5.20 3.40

6 • J P’s Pride (Hamilton) 3.40 2.60

4 • Golden Sceptor (Goncalves) 3.40

Time: 1;29.77. Exacta: 2-6, $23.00. Trifecta: 2-6-4, $24.50. Superfecta: 2-6-4-3, $45.41. Pick 3: 2-4-2, $73.25. Daily Double: 4-2, $44.00.

9 About 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

1 • Real Lute (Lindsay) 15.80 4.80 4.40

2 • Great Sky (Mojica) 2.20 2.60

7 • Wildscore (Eikleberry) 2.40

Time: 1:35.53. Exacta: 1-2, $15.10, 1-7, $15.00. Trifecta: $1-2-7, $30.20; 1-7-2, $33.00. Superfecta: 1-2-7-5, $17.35; 1-7-2-5, $13.98. Pick 3: 4-2-1, $206.00. Daily Double: 2-1, $41.00. Pick 4: 2-4-2-1, $539.25. Pick 5: 5-2-4-2-1, $830.35 Scratched: Spirit of Caledon.

Attendance: 3,275. Total handle: $244,823. Live handle: $98,209.

Johnny Love’s results: Sunday: 4-9 (.444). Totals: 39-143 (.273). Best bets: 4-16 (.250).